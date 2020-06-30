4180 Pineset Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Beautiful Renovation in the desirable Pines at Kimball Bridge neighborhood! This home features a recently renovated kitchen, w/all new cabinets, S/S appliances, granite, new floors throughout main level, fresh new paint on entire interior & exterior of home, new hvac, new water heater, new windows & sliding doors, all new lighting fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new fans & recess lighting throughout the home, bonus room/loft, huge fenced backyard, tons of natural light, gorgeous updated master bath & so much more! Amazing schools/Close to 400,shopping and restaurants!

