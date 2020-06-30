All apartments in Alpharetta
4180 Pineset Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

4180 Pineset Drive

4180 Pineset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4180 Pineset Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Beautiful Renovation in the desirable Pines at Kimball Bridge neighborhood! This home features a recently renovated kitchen, w/all new cabinets, S/S appliances, granite, new floors throughout main level, fresh new paint on entire interior & exterior of home, new hvac, new water heater, new windows & sliding doors, all new lighting fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new fans & recess lighting throughout the home, bonus room/loft, huge fenced backyard, tons of natural light, gorgeous updated master bath & so much more! Amazing schools/Close to 400,shopping and restaurants!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4180 Pineset Drive have any available units?
4180 Pineset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 4180 Pineset Drive have?
Some of 4180 Pineset Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4180 Pineset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4180 Pineset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4180 Pineset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4180 Pineset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 4180 Pineset Drive offer parking?
No, 4180 Pineset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4180 Pineset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4180 Pineset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4180 Pineset Drive have a pool?
No, 4180 Pineset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4180 Pineset Drive have accessible units?
No, 4180 Pineset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4180 Pineset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4180 Pineset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4180 Pineset Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4180 Pineset Drive has units with air conditioning.

