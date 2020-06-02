4045 Pineset Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cc96a4004b ---- Absolutely beautiful Alpharetta home in the Pinewalk Subdivision. This community is a swim/tennis, playgrounds, parks and many other amenities. This gorgeous home features French doors, hardwood floors, comes with a washer/dryer and a fenced backyard. MUST SEE!! Won't last long!! Please text Stephanie to schedule a viewing: 770-431-4633 prior to driving to the property! Home is not certified for the housing voucher program!