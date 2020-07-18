Amenities

4041 Whitehall Way #15 Available 08/01/20 Alpharetta Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Charming Condo for Rent in Alpharetta. Ground-level End Unit Surrounded by Green Landscape Located in Henderson Place Subdivision. The highly Sought-after Open Concept comes to life in this Home. Beautifully Remodeled Kitchen w/ White Shaker Cabinets and Quartz Counters is Equipped with SS Appliances (New Dishwasher/Stove), Family Room includes a Gas Log Fireplace and Sliding Doors that lead to the Enclosed Patio! An Established Tree Line in the Backyard provides you with Privacy. Bedrooms are Bright and Spacious with Plenty of Closet Space. Separate Dining. Water and Pest Control are Included. Access to Community Pool. Downtown Alpharetta and Windward Pkwy are just Minutes Away! Small Pets Only. Earliest Move-in Date is August 1st. Showings by Appointment ONLY.



Schools:

Elem: Manning Oaks

Middle: Hopewell

High: Alpharetta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



