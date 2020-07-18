All apartments in Alpharetta
4041 Whitehall Way #15

4041 Whitehall Way · (404) 900-4088
Location

4041 Whitehall Way, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4041 Whitehall Way #15 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4041 Whitehall Way #15 Available 08/01/20 Alpharetta Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Charming Condo for Rent in Alpharetta. Ground-level End Unit Surrounded by Green Landscape Located in Henderson Place Subdivision. The highly Sought-after Open Concept comes to life in this Home. Beautifully Remodeled Kitchen w/ White Shaker Cabinets and Quartz Counters is Equipped with SS Appliances (New Dishwasher/Stove), Family Room includes a Gas Log Fireplace and Sliding Doors that lead to the Enclosed Patio! An Established Tree Line in the Backyard provides you with Privacy. Bedrooms are Bright and Spacious with Plenty of Closet Space. Separate Dining. Water and Pest Control are Included. Access to Community Pool. Downtown Alpharetta and Windward Pkwy are just Minutes Away! Small Pets Only. Earliest Move-in Date is August 1st. Showings by Appointment ONLY.

Schools:
Elem: Manning Oaks
Middle: Hopewell
High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent an Alpharetta Home? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5909715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Whitehall Way #15 have any available units?
4041 Whitehall Way #15 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4041 Whitehall Way #15 have?
Some of 4041 Whitehall Way #15's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 Whitehall Way #15 currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Whitehall Way #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Whitehall Way #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4041 Whitehall Way #15 is pet friendly.
Does 4041 Whitehall Way #15 offer parking?
No, 4041 Whitehall Way #15 does not offer parking.
Does 4041 Whitehall Way #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 Whitehall Way #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Whitehall Way #15 have a pool?
Yes, 4041 Whitehall Way #15 has a pool.
Does 4041 Whitehall Way #15 have accessible units?
No, 4041 Whitehall Way #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Whitehall Way #15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 Whitehall Way #15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 Whitehall Way #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 Whitehall Way #15 does not have units with air conditioning.
