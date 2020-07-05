All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 398 Concord Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
398 Concord Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

398 Concord Street

398 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

398 Concord Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
SOCIAL DISTANCING VIEWINGS AVAILABLE. CALL FOR DETAILS. BRAND NEW luxury townhome just steps to AVALON and Alpharetta City Center! Lower level flex room w/bath. 2nd fl, Huge gourmet kitchen with large island, open great room plan with floor to ceiling fireplace, dining area, sun room and deck. 3rd fl, large owner's suite and spa bath provides the perfect place for rest and relaxation, + bedroom w/bath, laundry room, BONUS 4th floor w/ loft, bedroom, full bath and large sky/roof terrace. All level accessible by ELEVATOR! Large 2 car garage and parking pad for guests. Walk to dinner, movie, grocery and shopping. Eay access to GA400, Amphitheatre, Northpoint Mall/Shopping/Movies, Windward Offices, Big Creek Greenway and The Alpha loop. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 Concord Street have any available units?
398 Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 398 Concord Street have?
Some of 398 Concord Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
398 Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 398 Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 398 Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 398 Concord Street offers parking.
Does 398 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 398 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 Concord Street have a pool?
Yes, 398 Concord Street has a pool.
Does 398 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 398 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 398 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 398 Concord Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 398 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 398 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College