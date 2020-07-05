398 Concord Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction

SOCIAL DISTANCING VIEWINGS AVAILABLE. CALL FOR DETAILS. BRAND NEW luxury townhome just steps to AVALON and Alpharetta City Center! Lower level flex room w/bath. 2nd fl, Huge gourmet kitchen with large island, open great room plan with floor to ceiling fireplace, dining area, sun room and deck. 3rd fl, large owner's suite and spa bath provides the perfect place for rest and relaxation, + bedroom w/bath, laundry room, BONUS 4th floor w/ loft, bedroom, full bath and large sky/roof terrace. All level accessible by ELEVATOR! Large 2 car garage and parking pad for guests. Walk to dinner, movie, grocery and shopping. Eay access to GA400, Amphitheatre, Northpoint Mall/Shopping/Movies, Windward Offices, Big Creek Greenway and The Alpha loop. No smoking.