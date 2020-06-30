333 Beacons Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Reduced: $2575. Available Now! Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and two baths. Main level has kitchen,dining, 1 balcony and 1 back deck over double back garage. Lower level and entrance to home has 3rd bedroom and full bath. Large granite island, desirable light cabinets, Wifi Stainless refrigerator, microwave/convection/regular ovens, beautiful wood flooring, High end washer/dryer also included for tenant in separate laundry room. So convenient: Walk to Marta bus to North Springs and Park & Ride. Between Avalon and the new Halcyon Centers for shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.