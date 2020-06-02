325 Meadow Dr

Amenities

Available 05/18/20 Down Town Alpharetta. Renovated w/ Pool! - Property Id: 123443



Coming soon Rental! Prime location Down Town Alpharetta behind the old Milton High School! Neighborhood is being transformed into the new updated Alpharetta with homes up to $1.3M. Walk to town. Home just went under renovation with Pool! 3 bdr Ranch w 2.5 baths. All new SS appliances, Wood floors, paint. Screened porch over looks private rear yard with in-ground pool. Never lived in after renovation. Yard and pool maintenance covered in monthly rent.

