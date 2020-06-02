All apartments in Alpharetta
325 Meadow Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

325 Meadow Dr

325 Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Meadow Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available 05/18/20 Down Town Alpharetta. Renovated w/ Pool! - Property Id: 123443

Coming soon Rental! Prime location Down Town Alpharetta behind the old Milton High School! Neighborhood is being transformed into the new updated Alpharetta with homes up to $1.3M. Walk to town. Home just went under renovation with Pool! 3 bdr Ranch w 2.5 baths. All new SS appliances, Wood floors, paint. Screened porch over looks private rear yard with in-ground pool. Never lived in after renovation. Yard and pool maintenance covered in monthly rent.
Property Id 123443

(RLNE5774813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Meadow Dr have any available units?
325 Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 325 Meadow Dr have?
Some of 325 Meadow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
325 Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 325 Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 325 Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 325 Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 325 Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 325 Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 325 Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
