Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

$1400 for 18 month lease only, 12 month lease $1450. This wonderful end unit was extensively remodeled in 2013. New tile throughout the downstairs and new carpet in upstairs bedroom. New kitchen cabinets, granite, tile backsplash and appliances including washer and dryer which stay with unit. Beautifully landscaped side garden and private back deck for summer entertaining. AII this is located short distance from Avalon shopping/restaurants and historic downtown Alpharetta