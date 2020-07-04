All apartments in Alpharetta
3135 Cape Circle
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

3135 Cape Circle

3135 Cape Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Cape Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing location in the heart of Alpharetta, walking distance to Avalon and downtown Alpharetta! Renovated!! Charming 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse freshly painted with granite countertop, backsplash, stainless appliances, side by side fridge included!!. New hardwood carpet on main level and new flooring on upper floor, all new lighting, private backyard with patio for entertaining. This a one of a kind home located only minutes to GA400, North Point Mall, shopping and dining and the new Gwinnett Technical College. Fantastic schools, don't miss, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Cape Circle have any available units?
3135 Cape Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 3135 Cape Circle have?
Some of 3135 Cape Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Cape Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Cape Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Cape Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3135 Cape Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 3135 Cape Circle offer parking?
No, 3135 Cape Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3135 Cape Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Cape Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Cape Circle have a pool?
No, 3135 Cape Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Cape Circle have accessible units?
No, 3135 Cape Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Cape Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Cape Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 Cape Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 Cape Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

