Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful location close to 400 and Hwy 9; and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Level, one floor living with large living area with cathedral ceilings, solid surface flooring in the main areas and new granite in kitchen. Freshly painted interior. Beautiful backyard and deck for entertaining and dining. Lawn maintenance included with the rent. Pets negotiable, $500 non-refundable dep. per any approved pet.