Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:14 PM

305 Pilgrimage Point

305 Pilgrimage Pointe · (404) 642-1091
Location

305 Pilgrimage Pointe, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3504 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic home located in sought after Dunmoor subdivision. Dunmoor is a family-friendly neighborhood with sidewalks throughout, a lake stocked for fishing, many tennis teams for all ages and abilities, a swim team, clubhouse, and an active Facebook page w/neighbors who go above & beyond. The location of this wonderful house can't be beat, the school bus stop is in front of this house! Also, it has top-rated schools, minutes from Avalon and GA400, and within walking distance to the Greenway. This home is on a level lot with a fenced and private backyard. Gourmet kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have any available units?
305 Pilgrimage Point has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Pilgrimage Point have?
Some of 305 Pilgrimage Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Pilgrimage Point currently offering any rent specials?
305 Pilgrimage Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Pilgrimage Point pet-friendly?
No, 305 Pilgrimage Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point offer parking?
Yes, 305 Pilgrimage Point does offer parking.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Pilgrimage Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have a pool?
Yes, 305 Pilgrimage Point has a pool.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have accessible units?
No, 305 Pilgrimage Point does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Pilgrimage Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Pilgrimage Point has units with dishwashers.
