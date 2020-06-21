All apartments in Alpharetta
2870 Webb Bridge Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2870 Webb Bridge Rd

2870 Webb Bridge Road · (770) 384-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2870 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2870 Webb Bridge Rd # 2870 Webb · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available Immediately! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Available Immediately! 2 story brick townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with large open and spacious den/ living room / dining room combo with fireplace. Appliances includes Refrigerator, electric range & dishwasher. Private fenced back patio with storage room. All of this just minutes from Avalon, local Alpharetta business, retail, restaurant and recreations areas. Excellent schools, Easy access to 400. A must see!

(RLNE3942552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2870 Webb Bridge Rd have any available units?
2870 Webb Bridge Rd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2870 Webb Bridge Rd have?
Some of 2870 Webb Bridge Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2870 Webb Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2870 Webb Bridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2870 Webb Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2870 Webb Bridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2870 Webb Bridge Rd offer parking?
No, 2870 Webb Bridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2870 Webb Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2870 Webb Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2870 Webb Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 2870 Webb Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2870 Webb Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 2870 Webb Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2870 Webb Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2870 Webb Bridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
