2870 Webb Bridge Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Available Immediately! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Available Immediately! 2 story brick townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with large open and spacious den/ living room / dining room combo with fireplace. Appliances includes Refrigerator, electric range & dishwasher. Private fenced back patio with storage room. All of this just minutes from Avalon, local Alpharetta business, retail, restaurant and recreations areas. Excellent schools, Easy access to 400. A must see!



(RLNE3942552)