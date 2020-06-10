All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

2766 Wander Lane

2766 Wander Ln
Location

2766 Wander Ln, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Nortpoint Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Top location walking distance to Big Creek Greenway, Nth Point Mall, restaurants, cafe & retail shops are steps from the front door, short drive to Avalon. Immaculately maintained Townhome hardwood floors, built-ins, Owners suite with sitting room or can be used as an office. Master bath double vanities, separate shower, garden tub, huge walk-in closet. Guest bedroom with full bath, walk-in closet & french doors accesses to covered deck. Open kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2766 Wander Lane have any available units?
2766 Wander Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2766 Wander Lane have?
Some of 2766 Wander Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2766 Wander Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2766 Wander Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2766 Wander Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2766 Wander Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2766 Wander Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2766 Wander Lane offers parking.
Does 2766 Wander Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2766 Wander Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2766 Wander Lane have a pool?
No, 2766 Wander Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2766 Wander Lane have accessible units?
No, 2766 Wander Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2766 Wander Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2766 Wander Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2766 Wander Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2766 Wander Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
