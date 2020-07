Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful new construction end-unit with 4-bedrooms, 3.5-bath. Spacious gourmet kitchen features 42\" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stone countertops. Hardwood flooring throughout the main. Located off the Owner\'s suite is a sitting area and owner\'s bath featuring separate vanities, walk-in shower, and a large soaking tub. Guests or family can enjoy their own space in the terrace level bedroom.