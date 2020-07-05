All apartments in Alpharetta
225 Arpeggio Way

Location

225 Arpeggio Way, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
SOCIAL DISTANCING VIEWINGS AVAILABLE. CALL FOR DETAILS. BRAND NEW luxurious townhome in gated community off Westside Parkway in Alpharetta. Hardwood Floors, upscale appliances, quartz countertops. The inviting entrance allows you to greet guests on the main level and entertain with ease from the cook's kitchen that offers sweeping views of the dining and gathering room with gas fireplace, large deck overlooking water feature off main living. Terrace level feature huge media/rec room/game area, full bath, bedroom and walkout fenced patio area. Upper level includes oversized master with spa like retreat, two additional bedrooms, open loft, laundry room and additional bath. Excellent access to Avalon, Amphitheater, Downtown Alpharetta, Top Golf, GA400, Windward Offices, Northpoint Mall/shopping and Big Creek Greenway. Two car garage, additional parking on driveway, great storage in townhouse. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Arpeggio Way have any available units?
225 Arpeggio Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 225 Arpeggio Way have?
Some of 225 Arpeggio Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Arpeggio Way currently offering any rent specials?
225 Arpeggio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Arpeggio Way pet-friendly?
No, 225 Arpeggio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 225 Arpeggio Way offer parking?
Yes, 225 Arpeggio Way offers parking.
Does 225 Arpeggio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Arpeggio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Arpeggio Way have a pool?
No, 225 Arpeggio Way does not have a pool.
Does 225 Arpeggio Way have accessible units?
No, 225 Arpeggio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Arpeggio Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Arpeggio Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Arpeggio Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Arpeggio Way does not have units with air conditioning.

