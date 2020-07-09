214 Woodhaven Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

PLEASE DO NOT CALL. Live near thriving Avalon in Alpharetta in an upscale townhouse on a quiet, leafy, cul-de-sac. Less than a mile from Avalon and Wills recreations center. Minutes to Amphitheater, Grocers, North Point Mall, and Big Creek Trail. Hers and His walk-in closets with whirlpool tub and separate shower for the master suite. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Yard, back patio, and open floor to enjoy the green. Photos are not the actual unit. This actual unit is an end unit. Rent includes WATER and TRASH. GREAT DEAL!