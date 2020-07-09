All apartments in Alpharetta
214 Woodhaven Way
214 Woodhaven Way

214 Woodhaven Way · No Longer Available
Location

214 Woodhaven Way, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
PLEASE DO NOT CALL. Live near thriving Avalon in Alpharetta in an upscale townhouse on a quiet, leafy, cul-de-sac. Less than a mile from Avalon and Wills recreations center. Minutes to Amphitheater, Grocers, North Point Mall, and Big Creek Trail. Hers and His walk-in closets with whirlpool tub and separate shower for the master suite. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Yard, back patio, and open floor to enjoy the green. Photos are not the actual unit. This actual unit is an end unit. Rent includes WATER and TRASH. GREAT DEAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Woodhaven Way have any available units?
214 Woodhaven Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 214 Woodhaven Way have?
Some of 214 Woodhaven Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Woodhaven Way currently offering any rent specials?
214 Woodhaven Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Woodhaven Way pet-friendly?
No, 214 Woodhaven Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 214 Woodhaven Way offer parking?
Yes, 214 Woodhaven Way offers parking.
Does 214 Woodhaven Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Woodhaven Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Woodhaven Way have a pool?
Yes, 214 Woodhaven Way has a pool.
Does 214 Woodhaven Way have accessible units?
No, 214 Woodhaven Way does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Woodhaven Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Woodhaven Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Woodhaven Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Woodhaven Way does not have units with air conditioning.

