211 Manning Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

211 Manning Dr

211 Manning Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Manning Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Walk to Alpharetta Downtown Shops & Restaurants - Property Id: 191524

Walk to trendy Alpharetta Downtown Shops & Restaurants! This Ranch home sits on a large flat corner lot, approx. 1/2 Acre fenced with tons of green space. Side entrance carport/garage/Full basement, 4 sided brick, Front Porch, Renovated and Open Floor Plan. Granite Kitchen with Farm Sink, Custom Cabinets, and Center Island open to the Great Room. Updated Bath, All Hardwood Floors. FULL BASEMENT TOO. Lots of natural sunlight. Great neighbors and location. Call Bob 404-558-1756 for Details. $1,990 month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191524
Property Id 191524

(RLNE5502491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

