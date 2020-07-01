211 Manning Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Walk to Alpharetta Downtown Shops & Restaurants - Property Id: 191524



Walk to trendy Alpharetta Downtown Shops & Restaurants! This Ranch home sits on a large flat corner lot, approx. 1/2 Acre fenced with tons of green space. Side entrance carport/garage/Full basement, 4 sided brick, Front Porch, Renovated and Open Floor Plan. Granite Kitchen with Farm Sink, Custom Cabinets, and Center Island open to the Great Room. Updated Bath, All Hardwood Floors. FULL BASEMENT TOO. Lots of natural sunlight. Great neighbors and location. Call Bob 404-558-1756 for Details. $1,990 month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191524

Property Id 191524



(RLNE5502491)