204 Braeden Way

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Located in the walkable urban-style Braeden neighborhood just two blocks from Avalon, this spacious nearly new Three bedroom John Wieland plan features 9 foot ceilings on the main floor creating both an inviting place to entertain and a cozy spot to curl up in front of the fireplace. Natural light fills the spacious main living area, showing off the beautiful hard wood floors, chef’s gourmet kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, quartz counter tops, large center island ideal for family gatherings or holiday celebrations - complete with a balcony off the rear for outdoor