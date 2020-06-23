All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

2020 Admiral Court

2020 Admiral Court · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Admiral Court, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This newly renovated 5 bedroom, 4 bath home on a full finished daylight basement is located on a 2 acre cul-de-sac lot in desirable Windward. This open floor plan has a bedroom on the main and a fireside master suite upstairs. A renovated kitchen with abundance of cabinetry opens to a fireside family room. Large, flat yard with beautiful landscaping provides total privacy from parkway & golf course. Windward has a lake, 4 pools, park & 22 tennis courts. Minutes to GA400, Greenway Trails, Avalon and Alpharetta City Center, 15 miles north of I-285 & 26 miles from Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Admiral Court have any available units?
2020 Admiral Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Admiral Court have?
Some of 2020 Admiral Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Admiral Court currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Admiral Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Admiral Court pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Admiral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 2020 Admiral Court offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Admiral Court offers parking.
Does 2020 Admiral Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Admiral Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Admiral Court have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Admiral Court has a pool.
Does 2020 Admiral Court have accessible units?
No, 2020 Admiral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Admiral Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Admiral Court does not have units with dishwashers.
