2020 Admiral Court

This newly renovated 5 bedroom, 4 bath home on a full finished daylight basement is located on a 2 acre cul-de-sac lot in desirable Windward. This open floor plan has a bedroom on the main and a fireside master suite upstairs. A renovated kitchen with abundance of cabinetry opens to a fireside family room. Large, flat yard with beautiful landscaping provides total privacy from parkway & golf course. Windward has a lake, 4 pools, park & 22 tennis courts. Minutes to GA400, Greenway Trails, Avalon and Alpharetta City Center, 15 miles north of I-285 & 26 miles from Atlanta.