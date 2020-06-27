2018 Breckenridge Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Coming Soon! Located in the prestigious Highlands Subdivision in Alpharetta, this spacious 6BR/4BA home has so many features that we can't list them all here! The main level has an open floor concept and a recessed living room that will be the focus of your family gatherings, while the Chef's kitchen has granite counter-tops and beautiful stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The home itself is located on a wooded lot in a cul-de-sac and has a large back deck allowing you to enjoy a hot Georgia afternoon under the shade. Other features include a fully finished basement with a media room, a fireplace in the living room, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with garden tub and two vanities, hardwood floors and a 2 car garage. This is an HOA community and the amenities include a pool (there will be an additional $70 monthly fee added on to the rent). Hurry up, this one will not stay on the market for long!



AVAILABLE: Coming Soon

SHOW: Maintenance Pending

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.