All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 2018 Breckenridge Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
2018 Breckenridge Ln
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:33 AM

2018 Breckenridge Ln

2018 Breckenridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2018 Breckenridge Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Coming Soon! Located in the prestigious Highlands Subdivision in Alpharetta, this spacious 6BR/4BA home has so many features that we can't list them all here! The main level has an open floor concept and a recessed living room that will be the focus of your family gatherings, while the Chef's kitchen has granite counter-tops and beautiful stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The home itself is located on a wooded lot in a cul-de-sac and has a large back deck allowing you to enjoy a hot Georgia afternoon under the shade. Other features include a fully finished basement with a media room, a fireplace in the living room, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bathroom with garden tub and two vanities, hardwood floors and a 2 car garage. This is an HOA community and the amenities include a pool (there will be an additional $70 monthly fee added on to the rent). Hurry up, this one will not stay on the market for long!

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Breckenridge Ln have any available units?
2018 Breckenridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 2018 Breckenridge Ln have?
Some of 2018 Breckenridge Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Breckenridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Breckenridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Breckenridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Breckenridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Breckenridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Breckenridge Ln offers parking.
Does 2018 Breckenridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Breckenridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Breckenridge Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2018 Breckenridge Ln has a pool.
Does 2018 Breckenridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 2018 Breckenridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Breckenridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Breckenridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Breckenridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2018 Breckenridge Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College