This listing is a lease for office condo. Built in 2003 this office condo is in really nice condition. Plenty of windows, 6 private offices, galley style kitchen, restroom & storage closets. Great layout. Light & bright. Well maintained. Clean, quiet Georgetowne Park office park is conveniently located in the east Alpharetta Johns Creek area, between 141 and 400. Great space for professional business. Walking distance to shopping centers & neighborhoods.