13090 Fox Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, New 5 BR/ 4 BA/ 3 car garage home in Alpharetta. The welcoming porch leads to an exciting, open home featuring a Dining Rm, Butlers pantry, Family rm w/fplc, built-in bookshelves. Wall of windows across the entire back of the home allows for the enjoyment of the enormous, beautiful, private backyard. The kitchen features a huge island, granite counter tops, abundant cabinets with view of Family room and Breakfast room. A full bedroom is offered on the main level along with a Mud area. 2nd level beautiful Master Bedroom with sitting area, double trey ceiling.