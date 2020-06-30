12010 Stonebrook Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Location, location!! Walking distance to both Avalon & downtown Alpharetta and close to GA 400! Beautiful townhome! New hardwood floors throughout main level, recently painted, roommate floorplan w/2 bedrooms upstairs and a 3rd bedroom on the main level, each with their own private bathroom! Granite counters, stainless appliances including the refrigerator. Dryer and washer also included. Huge family room! Tons of natural light! 2 car garage! Plenty of guest parking in the community! Great schools!