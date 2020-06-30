All apartments in Alpharetta
Location

12010 Stone Brook Cv, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Location, location!! Walking distance to both Avalon & downtown Alpharetta and close to GA 400! Beautiful townhome! New hardwood floors throughout main level, recently painted, roommate floorplan w/2 bedrooms upstairs and a 3rd bedroom on the main level, each with their own private bathroom! Granite counters, stainless appliances including the refrigerator. Dryer and washer also included. Huge family room! Tons of natural light! 2 car garage! Plenty of guest parking in the community! Great schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12010 Stonebrook Cove have any available units?
12010 Stonebrook Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 12010 Stonebrook Cove have?
Some of 12010 Stonebrook Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12010 Stonebrook Cove currently offering any rent specials?
12010 Stonebrook Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12010 Stonebrook Cove pet-friendly?
No, 12010 Stonebrook Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 12010 Stonebrook Cove offer parking?
Yes, 12010 Stonebrook Cove offers parking.
Does 12010 Stonebrook Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12010 Stonebrook Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12010 Stonebrook Cove have a pool?
No, 12010 Stonebrook Cove does not have a pool.
Does 12010 Stonebrook Cove have accessible units?
No, 12010 Stonebrook Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 12010 Stonebrook Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12010 Stonebrook Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 12010 Stonebrook Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 12010 Stonebrook Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

