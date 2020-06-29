All apartments in Alpharetta
11253 Musette Cir

11253 Musette Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11253 Musette Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Alpharetta TownHome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in October! Spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome with rich hardwoods and plenty of living space and walk to the pool and clubhouse. Family room, rec room, guest suite and full bath & 2 car rear entry garage on lower level. On the main level you will love the huge great room with fireplace and lots of daylight, dining room, open kitchen with black appliances, entertaining bar, large pantry and sunny breakfast area plus relaxing back deck. Upstairs, the master suite includes big walk-in closet, spa style bath with double vanity, separate tub and shower. Walking distance to Verizon Wireless Amphitheater . Easy access to 400, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 2 Car garage. Community Pool. Lawncare included (subject to change).

Schools: Manning Oaks Elementary, Northwestern Middle, Milton HS. Please contact Fulton County School District to confirm schools, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4144050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11253 Musette Cir have any available units?
11253 Musette Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 11253 Musette Cir have?
Some of 11253 Musette Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11253 Musette Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11253 Musette Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11253 Musette Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11253 Musette Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11253 Musette Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11253 Musette Cir offers parking.
Does 11253 Musette Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11253 Musette Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11253 Musette Cir have a pool?
Yes, 11253 Musette Cir has a pool.
Does 11253 Musette Cir have accessible units?
No, 11253 Musette Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11253 Musette Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11253 Musette Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11253 Musette Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 11253 Musette Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

