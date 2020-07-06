11090 Wittenridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move In Ready Home in the heart of Alpharetta! Close Proximity To Exit 9 On GA-400. A Unique 3 Bedrooms Home. All house with LVP flooring. NO CARPET HERE. 2 Story living room welcomes you as you enter home.Updated kitchen with granite counters. Dining Room Off Kitchen. Family room featuring fireplace. Master On Second Level Is Spacious And Have An Indulging Master Bath - with Tub/Shower, Double Vanity And Extensive Walk In Closet. 2 Additional Bedrooms Are Adjacent To Master. Fenced Backyard Lets You Enjoy The Patio And Your Privacy. Award Winning Fulton County