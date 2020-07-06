All apartments in Alpharetta
Alpharetta, GA
11090 Wittenridge Drive
11090 Wittenridge Drive

11090 Wittenridge Drive · No Longer Available
Alpharetta
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

11090 Wittenridge Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move In Ready Home in the heart of Alpharetta! Close Proximity To Exit 9 On GA-400. A Unique 3 Bedrooms Home. All house with LVP flooring. NO CARPET HERE. 2 Story living room welcomes you as you enter home.Updated kitchen with granite counters. Dining Room Off Kitchen. Family room featuring fireplace. Master On Second Level Is Spacious And Have An Indulging Master Bath - with Tub/Shower, Double Vanity And Extensive Walk In Closet. 2 Additional Bedrooms Are Adjacent To Master. Fenced Backyard Lets You Enjoy The Patio And Your Privacy. Award Winning Fulton County

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11090 Wittenridge Drive have any available units?
11090 Wittenridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 11090 Wittenridge Drive have?
Some of 11090 Wittenridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11090 Wittenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11090 Wittenridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11090 Wittenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11090 Wittenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 11090 Wittenridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11090 Wittenridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11090 Wittenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11090 Wittenridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11090 Wittenridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11090 Wittenridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11090 Wittenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11090 Wittenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11090 Wittenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11090 Wittenridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11090 Wittenridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11090 Wittenridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

