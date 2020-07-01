All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 11045 Pinehigh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
11045 Pinehigh Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 4:58 PM

11045 Pinehigh Drive

11045 Pinehigh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11045 Pinehigh Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute Alpharetta 2-Story Home-For Lease- in a Great Convenient Neighborhood! Updated Kitchen has new granite. Newer hardwood flooring thru-out. Freshly painted! Enjoy a Cozy & Comfortable Evening at Home with Family & Friends in the Oversized, Bright Breakfast/Keeping Room! So Many Uses in Such a Nicely Designed Space! Large Master Bedroom and Master Bath features double sinks, separate shower and tub! Close to North Point Mall & Avalon! Lovely Level Lot & Backyard & Private Patio are Perfect for Cookouts & Fall Parties!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11045 Pinehigh Drive have any available units?
11045 Pinehigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 11045 Pinehigh Drive have?
Some of 11045 Pinehigh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11045 Pinehigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11045 Pinehigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11045 Pinehigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11045 Pinehigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 11045 Pinehigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11045 Pinehigh Drive offers parking.
Does 11045 Pinehigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11045 Pinehigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11045 Pinehigh Drive have a pool?
No, 11045 Pinehigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11045 Pinehigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 11045 Pinehigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11045 Pinehigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11045 Pinehigh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11045 Pinehigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11045 Pinehigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30009
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College