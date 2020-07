Amenities

Beautifully furnished, stylish home in Alpharetta Community. Convenient to GA-400, North Point Mall, the Avalon, Downtown Alpharetta, Big Creek Greenway, Ocee Park. One car garage, Stainless and Granite kitchen overlooking fireside family room. Upstairs, Master with en-suite bath, and two additional large bedrooms share hall bath. Laundry upstairs. Great community. Perfect for anyone looking to live in style and comfort. Fully furnished. Year leases only.