110 Rose Garden Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage guest suite fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage guest suite

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60bde14016 ----



Newer end unit townhome in sought after downtown Alpharetta location. Steps to Food Truck Alley, Farmers Market, new City Center, shops & restaurants. Hardwoods throughout main level. Large, open kitchen w/ granite counters with high end appliances and wine refrigerator. Lavish master suite and large secondary bedrooms with custom closets throughout. Lower level bonus room can be office, guest suite or 4th BR. Covered back deck to enjoy your location.

$200 Admin Fee due at move in.