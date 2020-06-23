10855 Pinewalk Forest Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious 4 BR, 2.5 Bath home in highly sought-after Pinewalk swim-tennis sub-division. Updated home with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Fenced back yard offers privacy. Open floor plan with family room and gas fireplace and separate dining room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms. The master BR suite features a trey ceiling with a designer ceiling fan. Second full bathroom on the upper level. Great location, minutes to Ocee Park, shopping and restaurants. Highly sought after North Fulton and Alpharetta schools.