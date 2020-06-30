1055 Whitestone Rdg

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1055 Whitestone Ridge

Alpharetta GA 30005



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



Description:

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated end-unit Town-home in Alpharetta. The open floor plan includes a large living room with gorgeous decorative fireplace, a beautiful dining area with white wainscoting, and a lovely kitchen with modern fixtures, granite counters and stone back-splashes. The master suite has large windows, an arched ceiling, a walk-in closet and an absolutely gorgeous stone-tiled, over-sized shower with seating and glass doors. Tucked quietly away off of Old Milton Pkwy, this home is within minutes of GA-400, North Pointe Mall, and top-notch restaurant destinations. Act now, this home won't last!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



