Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

1055 Whitestone Rdg

1055 Whitestone Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Whitestone Ridge, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1055 Whitestone Ridge
Alpharetta GA 30005

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Description:
Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated end-unit Town-home in Alpharetta. The open floor plan includes a large living room with gorgeous decorative fireplace, a beautiful dining area with white wainscoting, and a lovely kitchen with modern fixtures, granite counters and stone back-splashes. The master suite has large windows, an arched ceiling, a walk-in closet and an absolutely gorgeous stone-tiled, over-sized shower with seating and glass doors. Tucked quietly away off of Old Milton Pkwy, this home is within minutes of GA-400, North Pointe Mall, and top-notch restaurant destinations. Act now, this home won't last!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Whitestone Rdg have any available units?
1055 Whitestone Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 1055 Whitestone Rdg have?
Some of 1055 Whitestone Rdg's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Whitestone Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Whitestone Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Whitestone Rdg pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 Whitestone Rdg is pet friendly.
Does 1055 Whitestone Rdg offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Whitestone Rdg offers parking.
Does 1055 Whitestone Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Whitestone Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Whitestone Rdg have a pool?
No, 1055 Whitestone Rdg does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Whitestone Rdg have accessible units?
No, 1055 Whitestone Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Whitestone Rdg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Whitestone Rdg has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Whitestone Rdg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1055 Whitestone Rdg has units with air conditioning.

