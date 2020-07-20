803 Westridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

803 Westridge Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Availability: 04/15/19



Cozy duplex great for a roommate plan. Enter on the main level into a living room/dining room combination. There is a 1/2 bath, and kitchen with range hood, dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator with access to the back patio. Upper level features two spacious bedrooms and a full hall bath with tub/shower combination. There is a laundry closet with hook-ups. Parking in parking lot. Close to major roadways, shopping, dining.



Directions: I-75N to left on Highway 92, left on Baker Road, right on Baker Grove, right on Westridge. Home on left.



Elementary: Acworth Intermediate

Middle: Barber

High: North Cobb



Built 1999 Approx. 1,180 s/f