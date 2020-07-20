All apartments in Acworth
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

803 Westridge Dr

803 Westridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

803 Westridge Dr, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
803 Westridge Drive, Acworth, GA 30101
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.

Availability: 04/15/19

Cozy duplex great for a roommate plan. Enter on the main level into a living room/dining room combination. There is a 1/2 bath, and kitchen with range hood, dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator with access to the back patio. Upper level features two spacious bedrooms and a full hall bath with tub/shower combination. There is a laundry closet with hook-ups. Parking in parking lot. Close to major roadways, shopping, dining.

Directions: I-75N to left on Highway 92, left on Baker Road, right on Baker Grove, right on Westridge. Home on left.

Elementary: Acworth Intermediate
Middle: Barber
High: North Cobb

Built 1999 Approx. 1,180 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

