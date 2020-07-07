707 Windcroft Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in well maintained community. Large living room open to kitchen. Fenced in back yard with private patio. 2 Car garage. HOA Maintains front yard. Easy Access to 75 and 41.



Tenant is welcome to use refrigerator and washer/dryer or these can be removed by the owner if tenant desires.

Email PM@MetroAtlantaHomerentals.com for application instructions