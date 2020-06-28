All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 5102 Jenny Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
5102 Jenny Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

5102 Jenny Dr

5102 Jenny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5102 Jenny Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
2BR/2BA Town Home Roommate Floorplan in Excellent Location - Darling Townhome in Super location!! 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Roommate Floorplan including Private Bath and Double Closets for each bedroom. New paint, ceiling fans and nice carpet. All appliances included PLUS Washer and Dryer! Private fenced backyard with patio. Swimming pool and Tennis courts. Less than 1 Mile to I-75, KSU, North Metro Tech, Town Center Mall, and tons of Dining and Shopping options. Emerson and Northpoint Sports Complex just one exit north. Easy walk to Logan Farm Park. Owner Pays for Pest Control. Washer and Dryer included.

Schools: McCall Elementary, Barber Middle, North Cobb HS

Pets: Small dogs only up to 25lbs (Non-Refundable Pet Fee $350/$150 Pet Deposit -$500 total)

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150
Prefer 18-20 month lease

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4319265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Jenny Dr have any available units?
5102 Jenny Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 5102 Jenny Dr have?
Some of 5102 Jenny Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Jenny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Jenny Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Jenny Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Jenny Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Jenny Dr offer parking?
No, 5102 Jenny Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5102 Jenny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5102 Jenny Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Jenny Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5102 Jenny Dr has a pool.
Does 5102 Jenny Dr have accessible units?
No, 5102 Jenny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Jenny Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Jenny Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 Jenny Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 Jenny Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College