5102 Jenny Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool pet friendly tennis court

2BR/2BA Town Home Roommate Floorplan in Excellent Location - Darling Townhome in Super location!! 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Roommate Floorplan including Private Bath and Double Closets for each bedroom. New paint, ceiling fans and nice carpet. All appliances included PLUS Washer and Dryer! Private fenced backyard with patio. Swimming pool and Tennis courts. Less than 1 Mile to I-75, KSU, North Metro Tech, Town Center Mall, and tons of Dining and Shopping options. Emerson and Northpoint Sports Complex just one exit north. Easy walk to Logan Farm Park. Owner Pays for Pest Control. Washer and Dryer included.



Schools: McCall Elementary, Barber Middle, North Cobb HS



Pets: Small dogs only up to 25lbs (Non-Refundable Pet Fee $350/$150 Pet Deposit -$500 total)



Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150

Prefer 18-20 month lease



No Cats Allowed



