4918 Parke Brook Dr
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

4918 Parke Brook Dr

4918 Parke Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Parke Brook Dr, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Great Rental in Parke Place home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Foyer entrance. Fireplace with gas logs. Powder room. Built-in Bookshelves in the family room. Kitchen with granite countertops-under counter lights-dark wood cabinets-pantry-tile backsplash. Nice Master with walk-in closet with master bath features double vanities, nice cabinetry, water room, and master shower. Nice Loft/Office room. Easy access to I-75 and I-575, shopping and restaurants. Close to Historic downtown Acworth. Rental application is $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Parke Brook Dr have any available units?
4918 Parke Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4918 Parke Brook Dr have?
Some of 4918 Parke Brook Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Parke Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Parke Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Parke Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Parke Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4918 Parke Brook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Parke Brook Dr offers parking.
Does 4918 Parke Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Parke Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Parke Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 4918 Parke Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Parke Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 4918 Parke Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Parke Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Parke Brook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4918 Parke Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4918 Parke Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

