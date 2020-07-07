4918 Parke Brook Dr

Amenities

Great Rental in Parke Place home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Foyer entrance. Fireplace with gas logs. Powder room. Built-in Bookshelves in the family room. Kitchen with granite countertops-under counter lights-dark wood cabinets-pantry-tile backsplash. Nice Master with walk-in closet with master bath features double vanities, nice cabinetry, water room, and master shower. Nice Loft/Office room. Easy access to I-75 and I-575, shopping and restaurants. Close to Historic downtown Acworth. Rental application is $50 per adult.