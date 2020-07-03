All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 4784 Cooks Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
4784 Cooks Court
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:30 PM

4784 Cooks Court

4784 Cooks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4784 Cooks Court, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
4/3 split level home is in a wonderful, family friendly community of Baker Plantation! Cozy living room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace opens up to a formal dining area for your family gatherings. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom equipped with a freestanding shower, separate tub and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full, hall bathroom. In-law suite located in the basement which has one bedroom and one full bathroom, kitchenetteÂ and separate entrance.Â Freshly painted interior and exterior, updated light fixtures throughout, updated roof and HVAC. Plenty of yard for the kids to play and ample parking in the large two door garage. Neighborhood has a playground and lots of kids! Act fast so you don't let this one get away! A half months rent discount for a lease signed by 4/25 making May rent only $798! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197. *No smoking*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4784 Cooks Court have any available units?
4784 Cooks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4784 Cooks Court have?
Some of 4784 Cooks Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4784 Cooks Court currently offering any rent specials?
4784 Cooks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4784 Cooks Court pet-friendly?
No, 4784 Cooks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4784 Cooks Court offer parking?
Yes, 4784 Cooks Court offers parking.
Does 4784 Cooks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4784 Cooks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4784 Cooks Court have a pool?
No, 4784 Cooks Court does not have a pool.
Does 4784 Cooks Court have accessible units?
No, 4784 Cooks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4784 Cooks Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4784 Cooks Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4784 Cooks Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4784 Cooks Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College