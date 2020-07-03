4784 Cooks Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

4/3 split level home is in a wonderful, family friendly community of Baker Plantation! Cozy living room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace opens up to a formal dining area for your family gatherings. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom equipped with a freestanding shower, separate tub and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full, hall bathroom. In-law suite located in the basement which has one bedroom and one full bathroom, kitchenetteÂ and separate entrance.Â Freshly painted interior and exterior, updated light fixtures throughout, updated roof and HVAC. Plenty of yard for the kids to play and ample parking in the large two door garage. Neighborhood has a playground and lots of kids! Act fast so you don't let this one get away! A half months rent discount for a lease signed by 4/25 making May rent only $798! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197. *No smoking*