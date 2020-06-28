All apartments in Acworth
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

4579 Grove Park Way # G4579

4579 Grove Park Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

4579 Grove Park Way NW, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
4579 Grove Park Way # G4579 Available 09/09/19 Grove Park - To view this property please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.

STEPLESS RANCH

Warm neutral colors through out.

Wonderful vaulted family room with gas log fireplace. Fantastic separate dining room. Super eat in kitchen with tile floors and backsplash. Tons of cabinet and counter space, a pantry plus a pass through area to the dining room.

Large vaulted master bedroom with ceiling fan and walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower.

Nice sized roomy secondary bedrooms with good sized closets

Private fenced back yard with nice patio area.

Rocking chair front porch.

Huge 2 car garage.

Great swim/tennis community.

Super location just minutes to I-75,shopping and Lake Allatoona.

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens

Schools: Elementary: Acworth
Middle: Barber
High: North Cobb.

No Section 8, No Smoking, Pets on case basis.

(RLNE2312425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

