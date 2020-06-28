Amenities
4579 Grove Park Way # G4579 Available 09/09/19 Grove Park - To view this property please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.
STEPLESS RANCH
Warm neutral colors through out.
Wonderful vaulted family room with gas log fireplace. Fantastic separate dining room. Super eat in kitchen with tile floors and backsplash. Tons of cabinet and counter space, a pantry plus a pass through area to the dining room.
Large vaulted master bedroom with ceiling fan and walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower.
Nice sized roomy secondary bedrooms with good sized closets
Private fenced back yard with nice patio area.
Rocking chair front porch.
Huge 2 car garage.
Great swim/tennis community.
Super location just minutes to I-75,shopping and Lake Allatoona.
To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgements or Liens
Schools: Elementary: Acworth
Middle: Barber
High: North Cobb.
No Section 8, No Smoking, Pets on case basis.
(RLNE2312425)