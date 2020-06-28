Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4579 Grove Park Way # G4579 Available 09/09/19 Grove Park - To view this property please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will send you a code for the lock box.



STEPLESS RANCH



Warm neutral colors through out.



Wonderful vaulted family room with gas log fireplace. Fantastic separate dining room. Super eat in kitchen with tile floors and backsplash. Tons of cabinet and counter space, a pantry plus a pass through area to the dining room.



Large vaulted master bedroom with ceiling fan and walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower.



Nice sized roomy secondary bedrooms with good sized closets



Private fenced back yard with nice patio area.



Rocking chair front porch.



Huge 2 car garage.



Great swim/tennis community.



Super location just minutes to I-75,shopping and Lake Allatoona.



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgements or Liens



Schools: Elementary: Acworth

Middle: Barber

High: North Cobb.



No Section 8, No Smoking, Pets on case basis.



(RLNE2312425)