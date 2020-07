Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Ranch home in Swim and Tennis Subdivision. Great location close to 75, Kennesaw State and shopping. Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in Family Room. Eat in area in kitchen and separate dining area. Home features 3 br/2 ba, large Vaulted Ceiling in Master. Master Bath has 2 Vanities with Separate Garden Tub and Shower. Screened Porch, 2 Car Garage. All new paint and flooring in last 12 months. No carpet in the home. Washer and dryer included.