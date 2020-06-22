All apartments in Acworth
4130 Grogan Street

Location

4130 Grogan Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now*** Adorable 2BR 1BA bungalow in up and coming Acworth. This home has lots of charm with a sunny living area and fully applianced kitchen and a nice sized main bedrooms with bath. Enjoy gatherings on your quaint covered rocking chair front porch with carport. Close to downtown Acworth, schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

County: Cobb;

Sq. Footage: 896;

Year Built: 1930;

Beds 2 Baths:1;

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Acwoth Intermediate;

Middle School: Barber;

High School: North Cobb;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Grogan Street have any available units?
4130 Grogan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
Is 4130 Grogan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Grogan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Grogan Street pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Grogan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4130 Grogan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Grogan Street does offer parking.
Does 4130 Grogan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Grogan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Grogan Street have a pool?
No, 4130 Grogan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Grogan Street have accessible units?
No, 4130 Grogan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Grogan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Grogan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 Grogan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4130 Grogan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
