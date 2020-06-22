4130 Grogan Street

Amenities

***Available Now*** Adorable 2BR 1BA bungalow in up and coming Acworth. This home has lots of charm with a sunny living area and fully applianced kitchen and a nice sized main bedrooms with bath. Enjoy gatherings on your quaint covered rocking chair front porch with carport. Close to downtown Acworth, schools, shopping and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



County: Cobb;



Sq. Footage: 896;



Year Built: 1930;



Beds 2 Baths:1;



SCHOOLS:



Elementary School: Acwoth Intermediate;



Middle School: Barber;



High School: North Cobb;



