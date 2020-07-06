All apartments in Acworth
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

3609 Silver Brooke Ln

3609 Silver Brooke Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Silver Brooke Lane, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Beautiful townhouse! You can't miss this one! - Luxurious End-Unit Townhome in the Heart of Acworth/Kennesaw across Street from North Cobb High School, And middle school is next to the North Cobb High. The elementary school is about 2 miles away down to the street. A new library is across the street. Minutes away from KSU, Barrett Pkwy, and Towne Center. Also huge public park Swift Cantrell about 3 minutes drive. Many grocery stores nearby and close to the Historical Kennesaw. Open Floor Plan Offers Large Kitchen, Separate Dining/Office and Family Room. 3 Over Sized Bedrooms, Huge Master Suite with Large Walk-In Closet .Lawn Maintenance is included on the rent. Small pets up to 20 pounds will be accepted. Non-refundable pet deposit. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5307724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Silver Brooke Ln have any available units?
3609 Silver Brooke Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 3609 Silver Brooke Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Silver Brooke Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Silver Brooke Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 Silver Brooke Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3609 Silver Brooke Ln offer parking?
No, 3609 Silver Brooke Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3609 Silver Brooke Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Silver Brooke Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Silver Brooke Ln have a pool?
No, 3609 Silver Brooke Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Silver Brooke Ln have accessible units?
No, 3609 Silver Brooke Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Silver Brooke Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 Silver Brooke Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 Silver Brooke Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 Silver Brooke Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

