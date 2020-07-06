3609 Silver Brooke Ln

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse! You can't miss this one! - Luxurious End-Unit Townhome in the Heart of Acworth/Kennesaw across Street from North Cobb High School, And middle school is next to the North Cobb High. The elementary school is about 2 miles away down to the street. A new library is across the street. Minutes away from KSU, Barrett Pkwy, and Towne Center. Also huge public park Swift Cantrell about 3 minutes drive. Many grocery stores nearby and close to the Historical Kennesaw. Open Floor Plan Offers Large Kitchen, Separate Dining/Office and Family Room. 3 Over Sized Bedrooms, Huge Master Suite with Large Walk-In Closet .Lawn Maintenance is included on the rent. Small pets up to 20 pounds will be accepted. Non-refundable pet deposit. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



