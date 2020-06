Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Just updated 3bedroom 2 bath step less ranch. All new carpet and pad, LVT floors, new paint, new stainless steel appliances. Two car garage, fenced backyard. Swim Tennis community, Easy Access to I-75, Express Lanes and Hwy 92. No Pets

