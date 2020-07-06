2921 Albright Cmns Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great Location! Beautiful Community Updated 3 bedroom 3 full bath Cul-De-Sac home w/ Bonus Loft Flex Space w/walk-in closet has everything you need. Two Story Family Room w/ fireplace & Open Floorplan w/ Master on Main. Lrg kitchen with lots of cabinet space. New hardwoods & carpeting. Updated lighting & fresh paint. Upstairs bedroom has it's own full bath. Fenced in back yard. HOA incl. front Lawn Maint, Pool/Tennis/ Playground & Dog Park. All appliances & Washer/Dryer included. Move -in Ready!