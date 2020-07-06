All apartments in Acworth
2921 Albright Cmns Nw

2921 Albright Commons Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Albright Commons Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Location! Beautiful Community Updated 3 bedroom 3 full bath Cul-De-Sac home w/ Bonus Loft Flex Space w/walk-in closet has everything you need. Two Story Family Room w/ fireplace & Open Floorplan w/ Master on Main. Lrg kitchen with lots of cabinet space. New hardwoods & carpeting. Updated lighting & fresh paint. Upstairs bedroom has it's own full bath. Fenced in back yard. HOA incl. front Lawn Maint, Pool/Tennis/ Playground & Dog Park. All appliances & Washer/Dryer included. Move -in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Albright Cmns Nw have any available units?
2921 Albright Cmns Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 2921 Albright Cmns Nw have?
Some of 2921 Albright Cmns Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Albright Cmns Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Albright Cmns Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Albright Cmns Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 Albright Cmns Nw is pet friendly.
Does 2921 Albright Cmns Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Albright Cmns Nw offers parking.
Does 2921 Albright Cmns Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2921 Albright Cmns Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Albright Cmns Nw have a pool?
Yes, 2921 Albright Cmns Nw has a pool.
Does 2921 Albright Cmns Nw have accessible units?
No, 2921 Albright Cmns Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Albright Cmns Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Albright Cmns Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 Albright Cmns Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 Albright Cmns Nw does not have units with air conditioning.

