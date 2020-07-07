180 Windcroft Court

Amenities

Ready to move in 3BR/2.5BA home in quiet Windcroft neighborhood in Acworth. Lots of natural light. Large great room with decorative fireplace and dining area overlooking patio and private, fenced backyard. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Fresh paint throughout and move-in ready. Great location is close to shopping and just minutes from I-75. Admin fee of $200 is due at move in. Applications available at www.allcountynorthmetro.com.