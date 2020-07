Amenities

dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT RESIDENT: This four bedroom home offers a split floor plan, an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, range and dishwasher and plenty of counter and cabinet space. There is a breakfast bar as well. The living room offers great versatile space making furniture placement a breeze. Available -October 15, 2018