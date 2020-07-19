86016 Caesars Ave

Amenities
This open floor plan boasts beautiful natural light and space. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and is open to the living room and dining area with a large island defining the space. Split bedroom design with master bedroom separate from the three guest rooms. Master bedroom features trey ceiling; master bath has large shower, his and her sinks and walk in closet. Backyard is fully fenced and back patio is extended and partially covered, perfect for entertaining and/or relaxing. Neighborhood offers a community pool and park. Location is central to Jacksonville, Georgia & Amelia Island with easy access to 17 & 200! Ready for move in and showings mid March 2019. NO PETS, NO SMOKING.