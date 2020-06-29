590 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. Gated community with easy access to 417. This is an end unit with a balcony that faces the woods offering privacy. All bedrooms upstairs. Washing machine and dryer included in unit. Great property zoned for great schools!