Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
851 MILES AVENUE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 2:56 AM

851 MILES AVENUE

851 Miles Avenue · (321) 438-6906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

851 Miles Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Terrific location now available in Winter Park. Condo has 2 bedrooms, spacious living room and washer and dryer in the unit. Community has a screened pool and deck area and reserved and guest parking. Walk to restaurants, movies or shopping. Close to Park Avenue, Rollins College, Winter Park Village and the list goes on!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath has good storage in each of the bedrooms and laundry inside the unit. There is a community pool and one assigned parking space for each unit. Guest parking and street parking available if more than one car. Community is professionally managed,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 MILES AVENUE have any available units?
851 MILES AVENUE has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 MILES AVENUE have?
Some of 851 MILES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 MILES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
851 MILES AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 MILES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 851 MILES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 851 MILES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 851 MILES AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 851 MILES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 MILES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 MILES AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 851 MILES AVENUE has a pool.
Does 851 MILES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 851 MILES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 851 MILES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 MILES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 851 MILES AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

