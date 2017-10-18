All apartments in Winter Park
624 BRECHIN DRIVE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

624 BRECHIN DRIVE

624 Brechin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

624 Brechin Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom / 2 bath home in Kenilworth Shores! This 1824sf home has kitchen with Silestone counter-tops, solid wood cabinets and a breakfast bar open to the family room. The living room & family room both have hard wood floors & vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms are all spacious with walk-in closets and new vinyl plank flooring. Other amenities include an indoor laundry room, screened back porch& a large storage shed for tenant use. Enjoy the large, fenced back yard and new deck. Live minutes from downtown Winter Park and Orlando, UCF, Full Sail, groceries and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

