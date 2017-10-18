624 BRECHIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great 4 bedroom / 2 bath home in Kenilworth Shores! This 1824sf home has kitchen with Silestone counter-tops, solid wood cabinets and a breakfast bar open to the family room. The living room & family room both have hard wood floors & vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms are all spacious with walk-in closets and new vinyl plank flooring. Other amenities include an indoor laundry room, screened back porch& a large storage shed for tenant use. Enjoy the large, fenced back yard and new deck. Live minutes from downtown Winter Park and Orlando, UCF, Full Sail, groceries and shopping.