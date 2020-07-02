All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 350 Carolina Ave #404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
350 Carolina Ave #404
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

350 Carolina Ave #404

350 Carolina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

350 Carolina Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Desirable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in the heart of Winter Park, gated community. - Top floor condo in desirable gated community in the heart of Winter Park. This condo offer's wood floors in main living space, feels very spacious with the high ceilings. The kitchen is open to the living space and offers lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, This condo offers a bonus room off of the living room and kitchen that can be used for an office space, play room etc. Master bedroom offers brand new carpet, high ceilings, walk in closet, large bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, toilet closet, his and hers sinks with granite counter tops. Second bedroom offers brand new carpet, lots of light, access to the 2nd bathroom, stack-able washer and dryer located in the hallway, this condo is located within steps of Park Ave shopping, the park, Winter Park Village, Trader Joe's and so much more.

(RLNE5676985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Carolina Ave #404 have any available units?
350 Carolina Ave #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Carolina Ave #404 have?
Some of 350 Carolina Ave #404's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Carolina Ave #404 currently offering any rent specials?
350 Carolina Ave #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Carolina Ave #404 pet-friendly?
No, 350 Carolina Ave #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 350 Carolina Ave #404 offer parking?
No, 350 Carolina Ave #404 does not offer parking.
Does 350 Carolina Ave #404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Carolina Ave #404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Carolina Ave #404 have a pool?
No, 350 Carolina Ave #404 does not have a pool.
Does 350 Carolina Ave #404 have accessible units?
No, 350 Carolina Ave #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Carolina Ave #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Carolina Ave #404 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach