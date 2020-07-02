350 Carolina Ave #404

Amenities

Desirable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in the heart of Winter Park, gated community. - Top floor condo in desirable gated community in the heart of Winter Park. This condo offer's wood floors in main living space, feels very spacious with the high ceilings. The kitchen is open to the living space and offers lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, This condo offers a bonus room off of the living room and kitchen that can be used for an office space, play room etc. Master bedroom offers brand new carpet, high ceilings, walk in closet, large bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, toilet closet, his and hers sinks with granite counter tops. Second bedroom offers brand new carpet, lots of light, access to the 2nd bathroom, stack-able washer and dryer located in the hallway, this condo is located within steps of Park Ave shopping, the park, Winter Park Village, Trader Joe's and so much more.



(RLNE5676985)