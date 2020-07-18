200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702

Amenities

Spacious 1/1 condo in Winter Park



Excellent location. Near Florida Hospital Winter Park. Walk to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, eateries within the area. Three community pools on site. Tennis courts. Conveniently located. Short drive the Park ave where great restaurants, bars, clothing stores. Text or email owner, Atef at 407-437-5273. All the appliances are new. Unit has no carpet. Complete tile!

