All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702

200 St Andrews Blvd Unit 702 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 St Andrews Blvd Unit 702, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 1/1 condo in Winter Park - Property Id: 94370

Excellent location. Near Florida Hospital Winter Park. Walk to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, eateries within the area. Three community pools on site. Tennis courts. Conveniently located. Short drive the Park ave where great restaurants, bars, clothing stores. Text or email owner, Atef at 407-437-5273. All the appliances are new. Unit has no carpet. Complete tile!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94370
Property Id 94370

(RLNE4623943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 have any available units?
200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 have?
Some of 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 offer parking?
No, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 does not offer parking.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 has a pool.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 have accessible units?
No, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Saint Andrews Blvd 702 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach