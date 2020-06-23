1137 Oaks Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport refrigerator

This charming home is in a great Winter Park neighborhood, a short drive from the Winter Park Village, Park Ave and Hannibal Square. This home has many advantages for the disabled, with a roll in shower, exterior ramp from the carport to the kitchen door and grab bars in both bathrooms. There are wood floors throughout the house, a high end french door refrigerator, and a fenced yard. Lawn Included.

Please call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401.

Applications available at www.KWrentsorlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,715, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,715, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.