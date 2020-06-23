All apartments in Winter Park
1137 Oaks Boulevard
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:44 PM

1137 Oaks Boulevard

1137 Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Oaks Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This charming home is in a great Winter Park neighborhood, a short drive from the Winter Park Village, Park Ave and Hannibal Square. This home has many advantages for the disabled, with a roll in shower, exterior ramp from the carport to the kitchen door and grab bars in both bathrooms. There are wood floors throughout the house, a high end french door refrigerator, and a fenced yard. Lawn Included.
Please call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401.
Applications available at www.KWrentsorlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,715, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,715, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
1137 Oaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 1137 Oaks Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Oaks Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Oaks Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Oaks Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1137 Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Oaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1137 Oaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1137 Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Oaks Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
