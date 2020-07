Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet volleyball court cats allowed car charging nest technology package receiving playground smoke-free community yoga

Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.

Just south of the lush greenways at Orange County National Golf Course, Ascend Waterleigh’s idyllic location is central to downtown Orlando’s urban hotspots and the relaxing recreation at Lake Louisa State Park. And when you come home, enjoy an amenity-rich hideaway catered to your every need, from pet-friendly bark parks and washing stations, to private, screened-in patios.